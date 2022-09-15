Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,783 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

FSTA opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

