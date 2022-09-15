Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

