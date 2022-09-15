Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $2,373,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

