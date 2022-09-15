Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,573 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Get Rating

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

