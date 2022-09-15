Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

NYSE:CAT opened at $184.65 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

