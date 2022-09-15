Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $396.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.