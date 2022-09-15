Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,899 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.29. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

