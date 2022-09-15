Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

