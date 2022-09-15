Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

