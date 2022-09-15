Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

