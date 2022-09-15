Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $425,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $86.24.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
