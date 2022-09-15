VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $29,306.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,390,909 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

