Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 211.8% in August

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance
VWDRY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.