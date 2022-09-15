Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 211.8% in August

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

VWDRY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Articles

