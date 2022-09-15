Viacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,200.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 181.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.82 million and $34,200.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00288090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

