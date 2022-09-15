Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.
VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Viasat Price Performance
NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Viasat has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.