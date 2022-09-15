Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Viasat Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Viasat has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

About Viasat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.1% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

