VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 10% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $670,473.82 and approximately $34.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00063821 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

