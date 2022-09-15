Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Sells 8,057 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,234,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $16,497.84.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 601,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.