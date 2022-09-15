Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Sells 8,057 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,234,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $16,497.84.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %
Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $15.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 601,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
