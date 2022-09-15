Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.36.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.