Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

