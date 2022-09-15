VIMworld 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $202,989.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $202,989.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.