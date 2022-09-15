VINchain Price Up 6.3% This Week (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $119,159.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform.”

