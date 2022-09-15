Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vintage Wine Estates’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.32%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.42.

VWE opened at 3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 3.05 and a 1 year high of 12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

