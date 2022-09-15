Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

VWE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 9.42.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 40.3 %

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.30 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 3.05 and a twelve month high of 12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

