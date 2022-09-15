Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $32.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

