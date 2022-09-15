Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of V stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
