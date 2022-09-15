Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $50,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

