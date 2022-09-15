Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 143 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 106.96 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.82. The company has a market capitalization of £29.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,782.67.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

