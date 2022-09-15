Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 143 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 106.96 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.82. The company has a market capitalization of £29.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,782.67.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
