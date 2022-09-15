Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) vs. Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Financial Contrast

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Digital and Sompo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.17 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.52 Sompo $37.12 billion 0.39 $2.00 billion $2.87 7.27

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Voyager Digital and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Sompo 5.41% 10.69% 1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Voyager Digital and Sompo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voyager Digital presently has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 11,610.23%. Given Voyager Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Sompo.

Summary

Sompo beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

(Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sompo

(Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communication services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

