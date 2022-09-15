VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

Shares of VPRB opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. VPR Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

