vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -1.39. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

