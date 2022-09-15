vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -1.39. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.