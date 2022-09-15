Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.19 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00017278 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $81.85 million and $13.19 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

