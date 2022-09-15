Vulkania (VLK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,809.00

Vulkania (VLK) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Vulkania has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulkania coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulkania has a total market cap of $481,466.21 and approximately $9,809.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.
Vulkania Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Vulkania Coin Trading
