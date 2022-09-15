Vulkania (VLK) Price Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vulkania (VLK) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Vulkania has a market cap of $481,466.21 and approximately $9,809.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulkania coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulkania has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.
Vulkania Coin Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Buying and Selling Vulkania
Receive News & Updates for Vulkania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulkania and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.