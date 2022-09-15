Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00094375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00073020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007833 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,265,625 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.