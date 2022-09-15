Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $36.89 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00092006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007774 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

