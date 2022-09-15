Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.43.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$193.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$148.05 and a 1-year high of C$194.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.5095299 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.