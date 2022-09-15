Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

WSO opened at $274.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.69. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

