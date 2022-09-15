Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.88% of Watsco worth $222,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Watsco by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 96,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $274.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

