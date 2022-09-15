WaultSwap (WEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, WaultSwap has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $11,151.67 and approximately $12,022.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035257 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap was first traded on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

