Waves Ducks (EGG) Price Hits $21.88

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Waves Ducks has a total market cap of $960,517.01 and approximately $10,188.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded up 28% against the dollar. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be bought for $21.88 or 0.00108433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Buying and Selling Waves Ducks

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Ducks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

