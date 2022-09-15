WAX Reaches One Day Volume of $9.46 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $200.19 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,351.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.
WAX Profile
WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,931,670,636 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,787,675 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WAX
