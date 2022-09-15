WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $81.24 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $81.24 million and $10.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 948.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.91 or 0.12071117 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00839612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00035218 BTC.

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

