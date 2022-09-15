Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

WMLLF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.88.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

