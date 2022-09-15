WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

