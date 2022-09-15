Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wegener Price Performance
WGNR stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Wegener has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Wegener Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wegener (WGNR)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Wegener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wegener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.