Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WGNR stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Wegener has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc, designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment.

