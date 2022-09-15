Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Weichai Power Stock Performance

WEICY stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Weichai Power

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

