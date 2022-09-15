Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.06. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 216,844 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

