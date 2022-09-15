Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.06. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 216,844 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
