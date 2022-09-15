Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Equal Weight

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

EMN opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

