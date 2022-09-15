Wells Fargo & Company Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

LYB opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

