Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,913,000 after purchasing an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

