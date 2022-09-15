Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Calix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Calix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

